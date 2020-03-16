Ghana Card Registration Continues Despite COVID-19 Partial Lockdown

The National Identification Authority has indicated that the mass registration exercise currently underway in the Eastern Region will continue under specific guidelines.

The guidelines directed all Supervising Registration Officers (SROs) to ensure, using appropriate queue management techniques including numbering /appropriate systems to ensure that no long queues emerge at any registration centre.

“All SROs shall ensure that no more than twenty-five (25) persons including field officials are present at a registration centre at any given time. SROs shall take the particulars of all applicants immediately they arrive at a registration centre. The applicant will be called to attend the registration centre at a specified date and time on appointment basis,” the statement added.

It also said after iris scanners are used by an applicant, field officials shall wipe them down before administering them to the next applicant.

It further noted that while the authority will make every reasonable effort to provide hand gloves to all field officials, they are to strictly adhere to prescribed protocol outlined by President Akufo-Addo.

Some NIA officers who spoke anomymously expressed concern over the abscence of gloves, face maskes and hand sanitizers.

They thus appeal to the authority to provide them with some protective materials to enable them work effectively.

The statement signed by Head Corporate Affairs, NIA, Francis Palmdeti said, “All field officers are entreated to remain calm as the authority observes the situation for any further directions.

“The procurement department is intensifying effort to procure sanitizers for distribution to field officils” the NIA assured.

Ghana has so far confirmed six cases of COVID-19 as at March 14,2020.

The Ghana card is currently ongoing in the Eastern region.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri