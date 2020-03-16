Kwahu Easter Cancelled

Barbara Oteng Gyasi- Minister of Culture and Creative art

The Kwahu Traditional Council, under the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called off the annual Kwahu Easter, and all activities associated with it following the directive by President Akufo-Addo to suspend all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

Also, the council has suspended all public engagements by Nananom within the Kwahu Traditional Council, while directing that Akwasidae Festival should be celebrated with minimal contact and restricted to indoor traditional ceremonies.

“One week, 40 days observations of funerals in Kwahu should be on hold indefinitely.

Chiefs and people in Kwahu are advised to travel only when necessary and take extreme caution if they have to.

“Our various markets and trading centres should adhere to the strictest of hygiene and minimize contact with people,” a statement signed by Samuel Tuffour, the Council Registrar, said.

It also advised community members to avoid handshaking, hugging and other forms of bodily contacts, while urging the media in Kwahu to be extremely cautious in it reportage and not to cause unnecessary fear and panic.

The annual Kwahu Easter Festival is characterized by huge public patronage and entertainment programmes like Akwaaba Bash and ladies night on Good Friday.

Activities such as health walk, free medical screening exercise, paragliding, football gala and musical concerts at some selected venues are scheduled for Saturday.

Besides, gospel rock shows, Omotuo party, pork show and artistes night (musical concerts featuring various acts) are slated for Sunday.

The annual entertainment and cultural extravaganza is highly patronized by both Ghanaians and tourists, and the activities add to the purse of the council and hoteliers within the jurisdiction of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

The paragliding segment of the annual extravaganza will be missed by many Ghanaians who attend the events just for that.

Paragliding was the brainchild of the advertisement guru and politician, Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, who passed on a few years ago.

The addition of this segment to the annual cultural package has gone a long way to popularize Kwahu, and it now constitutes an important entry on the country’s tourist calendar.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri