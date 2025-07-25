Ghana Completes Vaccine Co- Financing Obligation

UNICEF Ghana has commended the government for fully meeting its 2025 co-financing obligation of GH¢24.5 million for vaccines.

The payment enables a timely vaccine procurement and strengthens the commitment to child health and significantly reduces the risk of vaccine shortages.

UNICEF Representative in Ghana, Osama Makkawi Khogali, explained that completing the 2025 co-financing obligation is critical to ensure uninterrupted vaccine supply, maintain herd immunity, and support the introduction of new vaccines.

He added that it also strengthens the broader health system and safeguards the health and survival of Ghanaian children.

“I am proud to stand with the government of Ghana in celebrating this important milestone,” he said.

He further explained that the post-COVID economic pressures led to delays in payments and interrupted regular vaccine availability in the country.

He lauded the government’s commitment to prioritise child health in the country.

He added, “this full payment reflects a commendable prioritisation of child health. By investing in immunisation, the government is ensuring that every Ghanaian child regardless of location is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

By Florence Asamoah Adom