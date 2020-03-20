Ghana COVID-19 Cases Reach 16

Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 in Ghana rises to Sixteen (16) with additional five cases being confirmed as of March 19, 2020.

Two of the cases are believed to be community spread as the victims have no travel history.

It involved a 29-year-old Ghanaian lady; resident of Accra; no history of travel and 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema; no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case.

Also, a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra who was in contact of a confirmed case at place of work also tested positive for the virus.

The other two imported cases involved a 41-year-old Ghanaian male; arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020, indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

The last victim is a 36-year-old Ghanaian male; resident of Paris, France with unconfirmed date of arrival in Ghana and no evidence of contact with infected person.

All five cases were reported from Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Health Service COVID-19 website said contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri