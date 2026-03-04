Ghana Cruise Past Togo In Grannies Int’l Friendly

A scene during the match

The Women Oldies Stars of Ghana delivered a commanding display over the weekend, defeating Togo’s Association of Femme Foot Santé 3–0 in a thrilling Grannies International Football Friendly at La McDan Park in La, Accra.

Organised to strengthen bonds of friendship, promote sportsmanship and advance women’s football between Ghana and Togo, the match lived up to its billing as a celebration of passion and experience. From the blast of the whistle, the Ghanaian side asserted control, dictating the tempo and keeping their Togolese counterparts on the back foot.

It was former Black Queens forward, Rumanatu Tahiru, who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a composed finish that sent the home crowd into celebration. Tahiru, a former captain of Immigration Ladies and now a CAF License ‘B’ coach, was far from done. Fourteen minutes later, she struck again to complete a superb first-half brace, giving Ghana a comfortable 2–0 advantage heading into the break.

The hosts resumed the second half with the same intensity and discipline. Their dominance paid off in the 56th minute when former La Ladies player, Agnes Agyarkwa, calmly slotted home the third goal, effectively sealing an emphatic victory for the Ghanaian oldies.

Beyond the scoreline, the encounter served as vital preparation for the upcoming Grannies International Football Tournament scheduled for South Africa in 2027.

Adding prestige to the occasion, Grannies International President, Madam Rebecca Beka Ntsanwisi of South Africa, attended the match as the guest of honour, underscoring the growing importance of the initiative in empowering women through football across the continent.

By Wletsu Ransford