Prince Tagoe Urges Spiritual Renewal, Fan Connection For Black Stars

Prince Tagoe

Former Black Star player, Prince Tagoe, has voiced concern over what he describes as a lack of spiritual backing and strong fan connection within Ghana’s senior national team, linking it to the Black Stars’ recent struggles.

The Ghana national football team have endured a turbulent period, suffering back-to-back group-stage exits at the 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and Ivory Coast. Ghana also failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Despite those setbacks, the team secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Tagoe suggested that success is not solely built on talent, but also on goodwill and spiritual support from fans. The former Hearts of Oak striker reflected on his era with the Black Stars, insisting that unity with supporters and acts of generosity played a crucial role in their achievements.

“As a former player, during my time with the Black Stars, it wasn’t that we were exceptionally better, but we had good luck and spiritual backing,” he said. “That comes with giving back to people.”

Tagoe argued that players must show appreciation to fans and remain connected to their communities, stressing that supporters’ prayers and encouragement can make a difference.

He contrasted the current squad with past generations, highlighting former captain Stephen Appiah as an example of a player who fostered close ties with fans and drew people closer to the team.

Looking ahead, Ghana — making their fifth World Cup appearance — have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia. The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and conclude their group fixtures against Croatia on June 27.

After consecutive group-stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments, Ghana will be based at Bryant University in the United States as they seek a stronger showing on football’s biggest stage.

By Wletsu Ransford