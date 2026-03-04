Satriano Stunner Hands Getafe Shock Win Over Real Madrid

Martin Satriano celebrating his goal

Real Madrid CF missed the opportunity to close the gap on La Liga leaders, FC Barcelona, after a stunning strike from Martin Satriano secured a surprise victory for Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Satriano produced a moment of brilliance before half-time, unleashing a spectacular volley that flew into the top corner beyond Thibaut Courtois. The goal proved decisive, condemning the hosts to a second consecutive league defeat and leaving them four points behind Barcelona, with both sides having played 26 matches.

Madrid were once again without star forward Kylian Mbappé, who continues to struggle with a knee ligament injury sustained at the end of 2025. The absence of Mbappé, along with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, has tested the depth of the squad under head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Despite dominating possession, Madrid were repeatedly frustrated by Getafe’s disciplined defensive display and the heroics of goalkeeper David Soria. Vinícius Júnior spurned a golden chance to open the scoring when he was denied in a one-on-one situation before Satriano’s decisive effort.

Arbeloa responded with three substitutions early in the second half, including the withdrawal of Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Madrid increased the tempo. Antonio Rüdiger headed narrowly wide at the near post, while Rodrygo and Dani Carvajal both came close as the hosts pressed for an equaliser.

The night deteriorated further for Madrid in stoppage time when Franco Mastantuono was shown a red card for abusive language towards referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz. Getafe’s Adrián Liso was also dismissed shortly after for a second yellow card due to time wasting.

Arbeloa has now suffered four defeats in his first 12 games in charge. Madrid will aim to halt their slide when they host Celta Vigo on Friday at 20:00 GMT, seeking to avoid a third straight league loss.