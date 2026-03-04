New Black Stars Technical Staff To Receive Allowances, Not Salaries

Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has clarified that the five newly appointed members of the Black Stars technical team will receive allowances rather than monthly salaries.

The additions — Alain Ravera, Kim Lars Björkegren, José Daniel Martínez, Carlos Lozano Romero, and Dwayne Peasah Paa Kwesi — have been brought in to reinforce the senior national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They are expected to work alongside head coach, Otto Addo, from the March international break through the tournament.

Speaking with the media, Mr. Adams explained that the appointments are tournament-specific and do not come with fixed monthly pay.

“None of them is on a salary, but they will benefit from some of the allowances that are paid to the team, and these additions are just for the World Cup,” he stated.

According to the Minister, the technical staff will be entitled to match-winning bonuses, per diems, and other services available to team members, but they are not salaried employees.

Meanwhile, the Ghana national football team are scheduled for a series of high-profile friendlies as part of their preparations. Ghana will face Austria on March 27 at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium before taking on Germany in Stuttgart on March 30.

The Black Stars will then travel to North America to play Mexico in a friendly on May 22 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

At the 2026 World Cup, Ghana will open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England and Croatia as they aim to improve on recent tournament performances.

By Wletsu Ransford