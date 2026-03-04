Kuami Eugene Tops Nigerian Radio With 76 Spins

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian music sensation, Kuami Eugene, has emerged as the most played Ghanaian Highlife artiste on Nigerian radio for February 2026, with an impressive 76 spins.

This achievement was made known by Chart Ghana, an online musical platform. Born Eugene Kwame Marfo, he rose to fame after participating in the MTN Hitmaker competition in 2016, finishing third.

Kuami Eugene’s big break came with his song ‘Angela’, which reached one million views on YouTube and became one of the top 10 songs in Ghana. He was signed to Lynx Entertainment and has since released hit singles like ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Ohemaa’, and ‘Wa Ye Wie’.

Kuami Eugene has won numerous awards, including, Unsung and New Artiste awards at the Ghana Music Awards in 2017 and 2018, Most Promising Artiste in Africa at the AFRIMA Awards, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Highlife Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in 2019, and Artiste of the Year and Highlife Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in 2020.

He has performed at major events like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honors, and the Ghana Independence Celebration Show in London.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke