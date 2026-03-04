Ghana Month 2026 Kicks Off

KSS Crew

IN THE spirit of patriotism to Ghana’s culture and heritage, Ghanaians are observing Ghana Month, also known as Heritage Month, which commenced on March 1 and ends on March 31.

The month urges Ghanaians to wear traditional attire like Kente, eat local delicacies such as fufu and jollof, and support local products ahead of Independence Day on March 6.

Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon and his Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) crew, led the festivities, sharing joyful photos and videos of their traditional outfits, podcast hosts in Ghanaian drip, and a team meal of banku with tilapia.

Major launches by Media General at their Ghana Village, the Despite Media Group, and the Ghana Tourism Authority at Nationalism Park amplified the pride, with fans and brands joining in the colourful tributes across social media.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, on March 2, 2026, led the official launch of Ghana Heritage Month 2026 at the symbolic Nationalism Park in Accra.

She called for what she described as “authentic Ghanaian living,” urging citizens to move beyond symbolic observance and embrace culture as a daily practice.

“Osaagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah envisioned a confident and self-reliant Ghana grounded in its heritage. Our traditions are not outdated artefacts; they are living foundations upon which we must build our future.

“Let us consciously eat Ghanaian meals, wear Ghanaian fabrics and support Ghanaian creativity. Heritage Month is not ceremonial—it is a movement,” she declared.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, rallied citizens across the country to actively engage in the month-long programme.

“This is a season of rediscovery. It is an opportunity to reconnect with who we are as a people and to present our authentic selves confidently to the world,” she said.

She also extended a warm invitation to the diplomatic community to participate fully in the festivities, encouraging them to immerse themselves in Ghanaian traditions, cuisine, music and heritage experiences.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke