Ghana DJ Awards Unveils Joy Entertainment …As Official Media Partner

Merqury Quaye

Merqury Republic Africa, organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, has announced a partnership with Joy Entertainment, Ghana’s number one urban entertainment media conglomerate, for the 1oth annual Ghana DJ Awards Festival.

Continuing a famed reputation for dedicated support to the Ghanaian arts and entertainment industry, Joy Entertainment will oversee all related publicity initiatives, targeted at making the 10th edition of Ghana DJ Awards Festival a huge success.

This will be effectively executed via Joy FM, Joy Prime, Hitz FM, Joy News, MyJoyOnline.com and all social media platforms.

This new partnership will give music fans the opportunity to enjoy comprehensive updates on the Ghana DJ Awards Festival throughout the season, across the full breadth of Joy Entertainment platforms.

Known as Africa’s biggest DJ festival, Ghana DJ Awards is the biggest celebration of today’s hottest urban music which throws spotlight on DJs and music artistes who keep music alive.

With on-air support, co-curation support and offering of talents by Joy Entertainment, the partnership is expected to deliver the highest form of entertainment and information for Ghanaians and audiences in the diaspora.

In addition, all the lined up activities for the Ghana DJ Awards Festival and TV/Radio broadcast will be in association with Joy 99.7 FM, Hitz 103.9 FM, Joy Prime, Joy News, MyJoyOnline.com and other key partners.