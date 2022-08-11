Cyber Training For 100,000 Females

Huawei Technologies Ghana, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), has accomplished the second phase (Phase 2) of its digital technologies training in Ghana.

The digital technologies training aimed at equipping senior high school (SHS) girls with 21st century Information Communications Technology (ICT) skills will focus on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Privacy Protection and Cyber Security as a means of increasing student awareness on internet safety and introducing them to the basic AI concepts.

The training was officially opened on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, at St. Mary’s Vocational Institute and Tamale Girls Senior High School in the Northern Region of Ghana.

This year’s training, which started in Tamale, is expected to benefit 100,000 girls including students in the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Volta and Oti regions.

Speaking on the essence of the training, the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation indicated that the initiative comes as part of the ministry’s Digital Inclusion agenda aimed at exposing more youth, especially females to the latest trends in ICT while motivating them to develop an interest in STEM.

She stated that with technology at the centre of development, the significance of ICT education cannot be underestimated, hence the need to involve more students in digital skills training to enhance their skills capacity. She lauded Huawei for partnering the MoCD to train more girls at second-cycle institutions.

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, at a press briefing on Sunday, July 31, 2022, also commended Huawei for continuously partnering with the ministry to engage more women in ICT and for its rural telephony project aimed at expanding network connectivity to the underserved and unserved communities in Ghana.

The Director of Government and Public Affairs for Huawei Technologies Ghana, Mrs. Jenny Zhou, since the inception of the programme has encouraged beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and embrace STEM with a positive attitude.

According to her, Huawei is committed to empowering more women through such capacity building initiatives to enhance their potential and prepare them for the digital world.

Some schools yet to benefit from the training include; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Senior High School, St Ann’s Girls Senior High, Our Lady of Providence Senior High, Notre Dame Girls Senior High, Ola Girls Senior High, Serwaa Kese Girls Senior High, E.P.C Mawuko Girls Senior High, St Catherine Girls Senior High, Kyabobo Girls School among others.