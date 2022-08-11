Real Estate Developers Confer

Africa Real Estate Conference has been launched in Accra with a call on stakeholders in the industry to work together to regulate the industry as an economic driver to support the country.

The conference, the brainchild of the Ghana Real Estates Professionals Association (GREPA), seeks to among other things regulate the Real Estate industry towards influencing policies and addressing the challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at the launch of the conference on Tuesday in Accra, the founder and leader of the Ghana Real Estates Professionals Association (GREPA), Victoria Sampah said though the association is relatively young, it has been one of the major architects for the passage of the Real Estates Bill, which would soon be passed by Parliament.

The association, she said, will soon roll out certified training programmes, adding that her outfit has also worked on data integration and aggregation, which according to her has been a major issue facing the sector.

She said, “Data is one of the biggest challenges in Real Estates in Africa. We took the challenge to aggregate data in terms of how many properties have been sold in Ghana, what prices are they being sold for, and what makes property valuation price a problem.”

She noted that despite the challenges that COVID-19 posed to every aspects of society, it however opened up other avenues for real estate developers to look at innovative and sustainable ways of solving the challenges facing the sector.

She added that the conference is expected to bring over 3,000 participants in both in-person and online, and over 200 companies to exhibit various types of products in the housing space.

The five-day conference, slated for September 5 to 15, 2022, is being held under the theme, “The Role of Real Estates and Infrastructure in Achieving Sustainable Goals.”

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah & Paul Lafisse