IGP Reshuffles Iddi, 2 Others

THE INSPECTOR General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has removed the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy commissioner of police, (DCOP) Iddi Seidu.

DCOP Iddi Seidu, has been moved to the National Patrols Department to deputise Commissioner of police, (COP) Paul Manly Awini.

DCOP Dr Sayibu Gariba, the Upper East Regional Commander takes the position as the Accra Regional Commander.

The Head of the Anti-Land Guard Unit at the Police headquarters, Superintendent Atullub Karimu, has also been moved to the Western Region to be in charge of operations.

The Central Regional Commander, DCOP Antwi Tabi, the Central Regional Police Commander has also been moved to the Legal Unit of the CID.

It is however unclear, who is going to occupy the Upper East Regional Command and the Anti-Land Guard Unit as the reshuffle is said to be done in batches.