Ghana Drawn In Tough Group For U-20 AFCON 2025

Ghana’s Black Satellites have been drawn into a challenging Group C alongside defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The draw, held on Sunday, April 13, followed Côte d’Ivoire’s withdrawal as hosts. The tournament, now scheduled from April 27 to May 18, will feature 13 teams split into three groups—two with four teams and one with five.

Ghana faces a tough test against a dominant Senegalese side, a resilient DR Congo, and the unpredictable Central African Republic as they aim to progress to the quarter-finals. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance.

The CAF U-20 AFCON has historically been a launchpad for African stars, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andre Ayew, and Victor Osimhen all rising through its ranks. With high stakes and rising talent, the 2025 edition promises to be a thrilling showcase of Africa’s next generation.

By Wletsu Ransford