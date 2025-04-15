I’ve Never Had My Heart Broken – Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has revealed that he has never experienced heartbreak.

Speaking on the 90s Baby Show, the 29-year-old singer said he once wanted to know what heartbreak felt like, but changed his mind after talking to some women he had been involved with.

Fireboy explained that after hearing their experiences, he decided heartbreak was too painful and could even affect his life and music career if it happened to him now.

“I have never had my heart broken,” he said. “I wanted to experience it, but not anymore — not at this age. I think it would ruin me.”

He also shared his personal belief that people often cause their own heartbreaks by ignoring red flags in relationships.

“90 per cent of the time, when people get heartbroken, they saw the signs but didn’t listen. We break our own hearts,” he said.

Fireboy added that while heartbreak is a very painful experience, it’s one he now wants to avoid completely.