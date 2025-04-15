ABU Confirms Suspension Of WABU President, Plans New Appointment

The African Boxing Union (ABU) has officially announced the suspension of all activities related to the West African Boxing Union (WABU). In a press release issued by ABU Secretary General Maureen Mulangira, members were informed that Remi Aboderin is no longer associated with WABU.

The communication reiterated that a new appointment will soon be made to oversee the ABU West African regional title, ensuring continuity and proper coordination within the region.

The ABU expressed appreciation to its members for their continued support and assured them of timely updates regarding the new leadership in the West African region.