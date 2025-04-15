‘Omo Ghana – Man For Chop’ Premieres Online & TV

From L-R -Oliver Safo, Franka-Maria Andoh and Kwame Boadi are the producers of the film

Film fans who missed the captivating docu-drama, Omo Ghana – Man for Chop when it opened last February at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, now have another chance to catch it online and on television.

Through a special arrangement with the Multimedia Group Limited, there will be a digital premiere of the film on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 6:00pm on Joy News’ YouTube Channel, followed by a television premiere on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 8:00pm on Joy Prime.

1983 was a particularly difficult period for Ghana as it endured a combination of drought, economic difficulties and political instability. That delicate situation was made more depressing with the expulsion of over a million Ghanaians from Nigeria.

AI Media Limited and Lemon Tree Publishing & Film, producers of the film, have cleverly fused archival footage, dramatic recreations and personal testimonies to whip up a film about that forced exodus from Nigeria and how it echoed across West Africa.

“This is not just a Ghanaian story. It is a West African story, an African story, a global story and a human story,” says Kwame Boadi, the film’s director. “We made this film to preserve memory, spark conversation and ask important questions about migration, belonging, and dignity.”

The film is a compelling narrative of survival, identity and resilience of the human spirit. It grabs viewers, no matter their backgrounds.

According to Kwame Boadi (director), Franka-Maria Andoh (assistant director) and Oliver Safo (technical director), they decided to have an online premiere because millions of people can access it from any part of the world and appreciate the noteworthy issues it raises.

So the online premiere will stream exclusively on the Joy News’ YouTube Channel at 6:00pm on April 18, inviting a global audience to experience the film together. Viewers are encouraged to join the live chat and participate in the #OmoGhanaFilm Watch Party during the screening.

The television premiere airs on Joy Prime at 8:00pm on April 19, bringing the powerful, well-told story to homes across Ghana and beyond.

AI Media Limited and Lemon Tree Publishing & Film are Ghanaian film production companies that have decided to collaborate to tell genuine African stories through innovative and emotionally relevant content.

The producers point out that apart from the general public, it would also be extremely beneficial for educators, researchers and development agencies to see Omo Ghana – Man for Chop.

They are grateful to several people including Aloysius Acquah, Akosua K. Darkwa, Faisal Garba, Geraldine Asiwome Ampah, Dr. Gameli Tordzro and Naa Densua Tordzro for their invaluable input into the Omo Ghana – Man for Chop project.

By George Clifford Owusu