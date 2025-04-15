  Samini Rocks Volta Region This Easter

Samini

The 2025 Vodza Ecotourism and Regatta competition, in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, is set to feature a star-studded lineup, including renowned dancehall artiste Samini on Saturday, April 19, at Keta Emancipation Beach Resort.

This annual event, which began in 2022, has become a highlight of the Keta Municipality’s cultural calendar, which showcased the importance of tourism among others for the progress and development of the area.

Madam Mary Magdalene Ocloo, a member of the 2025 Vodza Easter Ecotourism Planning Committee, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that the event was a celebration of the community’s rich cultural heritage and natural resources.

It will feature a range of activities, including traditional music and dance performances, regatta competition, and ecotourism exhibitions. “Samini, a celebrated reggae and dancehall artiste who is known for his energetic live performances and ability to get crowds moving, is expected to perform and highlight the importance of the events,” she disclosed.

Madam Ocloo explained that Vodza Ecotourism and Regatta competition was an important event for the Keta Municipality in promoting tourism and economic development, and also provided the platform for local artists and businesses to showcase their talents and products.

She indicated that the previous editions of the event which was graced by Stonebwoy, was successful in attracting large crowds and promoted the community’s cultural heritage.

It also helped to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

“We are expecting another large crowd turnout, we are working hard to ensure that the event is a success, and we are confident that Samini’s performance will be a major draw for the event to showcase the community’s rich cultural heritage among others,” she added.

The community has been actively involved in the planning and organisation of the event, with many local residents and businesses contributing effectively to ensure the success of the programme. Residents of Vodza, Adzido, Kedzi and the surrounding communities GNA engaged, expressed excitement about the Vodza Ecotourism and Regatta competition.

Other activities lined up for this year’s celebration include Woezor Night on Friday, April 18, at Villa Amor Beach Resort, Regatta at Vodza regatta ground, canoe jam and ‘Midunu’ Food Fair on Saturday, April 19, and ‘Netsor’ Brunch on Sunday, April 20, at Cereno Homes, Keta.

