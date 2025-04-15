Bnoskka Holds Intellectual Property Day Public Lecture

Bnoskka

Creative Arts, Business and Intellectual Property Consultant, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, known in the creative sector as Bnoskka, will hold World Intellectual Property Day Public Lecture on April 26, 2025.

The event, according to him, will take place from 1pm to 3pm at the Accra Tourist Information Centre and it will discuss topics such as ‘Intellectual Property and Music: Exploring the Intersection of Creativity and Law’ among others.

It will bring together music enthusiasts, music stakeholders, and legal professionals to discuss the importance of intellectual property in the creative arts industry.

The public lecture will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to understand and access opportunities in the emerging markets around the world.

It is expected to feature some of the most seasoned music personalities in Ghana who will share ideas, principles and experiences they have acquired within the music scene over the years.

Bnoskka, who is also the CEO of PMA Ghana and a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, is one of the speakers.

The public lecture is in line with the vision of Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, to ensure that creative arts industry stakeholders acquire the basic skills in their chosen career.

Music stakeholders should not miss this opportunity to learn about intellectual property and its impact on the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu