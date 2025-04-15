2 Cops Killed In Bawku

One of the police officers killed on Sunday

Two police officers were last Sunday killed in Bawku by local militants.

The Police Administration has however claimed it was the handiwork of armed robbers, report which has largely been disputed by observers.

If the situation gets out of hand and special orders are not given to the cops to deal decisively with the hooligans, the police officers could become sitting ducks for the trigger-happy youth in the Bawku municipality.

The release announced that a manhunt is on for the identification and arrest of robbers who shot two policemen on April 13, 2025 at Poyamirea, at the outskirts of Binduri in the Upper East Region.

“Preliminary investigations has established that the deceased officers were in mufti (plain clothes) and on their private motorbike traveling from Bongo to Binduri when they were attacked and their motorbike taken away.

“The names of the officers have been withheld as efforts are underway to properly notify their families in line with custom and tradition.

“The Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Commander as well as all officers and men in the region. Our hearts and prayers are with you.

“We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice, and we will surely get them,” the release stated.

Police officers on duty in the eye of the storm are angry that the Police Administration would treat what has happened to their colleagues as the work of armed robbers.

Desperate voices from police officers who are now targets of Kusasi youth in the troubled municipality and its environs have been sent to friends and family members by the cops.

One of the voices spoke about how they are unable to go out for fear of being shot at.

“For fear of killing innocent persons, we are unable to shoot back at our attackers,” said another voice.

“We will shoot at the source of the fire but that could lead to innocent persons losing their lives,” said a voice.

A female police officer in tears was not left out of the voices expressing their state of hopelessness.

“Master it is very bad here. Some of us are on probation, others have served for a year. They have dumped us here. We thought we were brought here to maintain peace. We are in a war situation. Why?”

A video is on social media depicting two women being flogged by Kusasi youth because they patronised the Mambode Market, the oldest facility in the municipality and not the new one built by them.

The situation in Bawku is worsening by the day, making the task of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in restoring normalcy near intractable.

Although the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has tried to do a damage control of his plea to the Kusasi youth to lay down their arms for special recruitment into the police, observers think this has emboldened them to continue on the path of hooliganism.

In his reaction after the faux pas, the IGP said he did not mean that Bawku youth would have the standards downgraded for their recruitment into the police. All he meant, he said, was that the youth from Bawku would not have to travel to Accra or Kumasi to undergo recruitment procedures because the decentralisation would be ensured.