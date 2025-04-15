Mahama Promises To Tackle Crime Head-On

President John Mahama

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama has reiterated his commitment to taking all allegations of crime seriously, vowing to trigger the security services’ investigative machinery to pursue criminals, regardless of their status.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Officer Cadets of Regular Career Course 63, on Friday, April 11, 2025 at the Ghana Military Academy Parade Square, President Mahama pledged that his government is bent on investigating all allegations raised by citizens to ensure accountability and transparency.

He stated that as Ghanaians, we must recognise that contemporary threats demand a collaborative approach to security, emphasising that the security services are not the only institutions responsible for the country’s safety, saying, “individuals, organisations, and the government all play critical roles. To effectively safeguard security, citizens must discharge their complementary duty responsibly, avoiding actions that distract security services from their critical job.”

He was of the view that when reporting security concerns, citizens should avoid false alarms or actions driven by partisan or parochial interests. Such actions can divert attention from genuine security threats and undermine the effectiveness of security services, he stressed.

President Mahama further emphasised that resources are a significant constraint, stating, “We do not have the resources. I don’t have time to engage in any smoke and mirrors.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke