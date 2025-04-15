4 Robbers Killed In Bekwai Shootout

Four suspected armed robbers have been gunned down in a fierce shootout with police on the Bekwai–Fomena Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 7:00 pm, when the gang attempted a second robbery at the Adansi Rural Bank.

According to police sources, the five-member gang had earlier attacked the same bank last Wednesday, making away with a safe box containing an undisclosed amount of money after tying up the security guard on duty.

Prior to that, the suspects had also robbed a group of illegal miners in the area, seizing large sums of cash.

Their second attempt on the bank proved fatal. Acting on intelligence, police officers mounted a rapid response operation, confronting the gang on the highway.

A gun battle ensued, resulting in the death of four of the suspects. One gang member managed to flee into a nearby bush and is currently on the run.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the escapee, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a nearby hospital morgue.

The Ashanti Regional South Police Command confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing to unravel the full extent of the gang’s criminal activities.

The community, which has been plagued by increasing highway robberies in recent months, has welcomed the swift police action.

Residents praised the security forces for their decisive intervention, which they say has restored a sense of safety along the highway.

By Ernest Kofi Adu