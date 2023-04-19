Ghana Embassy In Italy Mark 66th Independence Anniversary

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, was welcomed to Rome by Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, H.E. Merene Botsio Benyah, in a strategic diplomatic collaboration to showcase Ghana, with a focus on trade and investment in Italy.

Speaking at the event held to commemorate Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebrations at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy, the Foreign Affairs Minister said the year 2022 was unforgettable in many ways, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the slow start to global recovery and the ongoing economic challenges.

These, she indicated, had inflicted various hardships globally, but added that the government of Ghana was determined to address the impact of the global economic downturn.

“Government has since instituted a number of interventions to resolve these concerns and we remain confident that we will see the results of relief and recovery very soon. As His Excellency the President of the Republic has always reiterated, ‘This too shall pass”, she said.

According to the Minister, it was noteworthy that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the country is witnessing a total economic transformation with various programmes such as the ‘Free Senior High School’ education program; ‘One District, One Factory’; and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’.

“Indeed, our economic growth rebounded making Ghana among the fastest-growing economies in the world for three years in a row. We expect the year 2023 to be one of hope and joy”.

Speaking at the event which brought together more than three hundred patrons, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Merene Botsio Benyah called on Ghanaians – both home and abroad to unite and rally behind the government’s impactful economic transformational programmes, in order to realize the country’s aspirations.

Ambassador Botsio Benyah spoke about “Ghana’s conducive and investor friendly business environment, with a vibrant private sector which is well positioned for mutually beneficial commercial partnerships with international companies.”

The Ambassador posited that government’s ongoing programmes had positioned Ghana as a “frontier for industrialization and manufacturing in the Region”, and added that industrialization would add value to the natural produce that Ghana is endowed with while creating employment and stimulate export opportunities.

She stressed that Ghana’s foreign missions abroad have a role to play in identifying opportunities in Ghana and to attract investors for partnerships; and therefore the event serves as a strategic way to market Ghana to the people of Italy as the embassy had decided to use the occasion to showcase opportunities in Ghana.

She also said that doing business in Ghana would give investors access to approximately 1.3 billion people of the AfCFTA Member States.

In his remark, the Director for Sub- Saharan Africa at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Giuseppe Mistretta, commended the Ghana Mission for the national day celebration and commended Ghana for hosting the AfCFTA Secretariat describing it as “a game changer” for the continent and the rest of the world.

The event brought together dignitaries from the host Italian foreign ministry, members of the diplomatic corps, international and Ghanaian companies, traditional leaders, businessmen, and the Ghanaian community.

It was used to attract investors to Ghana and also make them aware of the numerous economic opportunities available. It also served as a platform to showcase the country’s rich culture and heritage.

There were various made-in-Ghana goods on display and Ghanaian companies in attendance, as part of the program. Dignitaries were treated to a rich display of Ghanaian cultural performances.

The mission expressed appreciation to Ghana International Bank, Zeepay, Sienna Services Ltd, EMH Global Ltd, Team Engineering, Flash Box Srl, Showbiz Global Concert, Ghana Export Import Bank, Urepa, Abici, Cartarredo, the Diplomatic Affairs TV show on Pan African Television and a host of others for making the event successful.