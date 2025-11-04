Ghana FA to honour iconic Asamoah Gyan with testimonial match celebrating legendary career

Asamoah Gyan

The Ghana Football Association has announced plans to organise a testimonial match in honour of legendary Ghanaian striker and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, in recognition of his outstanding career and immense contributions to Ghanaian football.

The GFA, in collaboration with the former Sunderland star, will reveal full details of the event in due course. The testimonial is expected to serve as a fitting tribute to a player whose name has become inseparable from the history of Ghana’s national team.

Affectionately known as “Baby Jet,” Asamoah Gyan stands as Ghana’s all-time top scorer, with 51 goals in 109 appearances for the Black Stars. His impact extends beyond national borders, Gyan is also Africa’s highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history, having netted six goals across three tournaments: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

Gyan’s club career was equally illustrious, spanning multiple continents and showcasing his exceptional talent to the world. He began his professional journey with Liberty Professionals in Ghana before moving to Udinese in Italy, and later enjoyed successful spells with Modena (on loan), Rennes in France, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

His remarkable scoring prowess earned him stardom in Asia and the Middle East, where he became a household name with Al Ain and Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, before later representing Shanghai SIPG in China and Kayserispor in Turkey. Gyan concluded his professional career at Legon Cities FC in Ghana.

Through his dazzling performances, leadership and charisma, Asamoah Gyan has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian and African football.

The upcoming testimonial promises to be a momentous celebration, honouring a career that inspired millions and cemented Gyan’s legacy as one of Africa’s greatest football icons.

Source: Ghanasoccernet