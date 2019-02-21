SONA 2019: Ghana Football Returns Soon- Prez

Ghana Football

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that footballing activities within the country will soon return to normalcy.

Following the premier of an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas leading to the dismissal of then President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, football activities, especially at the senior level was been brought to a halt.

However, the President, delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier today gave the assurance that the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that football-related activities returned to normalcy.

“The Ghanaian people are [also] expectant of a return to normalcy of all football-related activities as soon as possible, and the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that they meet the March deadline”, he said.

He also expressed commitment to make Ghana “a preferred destination for the development of sporting disciplines on the continent” by the renovation and upgrading of sporting infrastructure within the country.

“Mr Speaker, Ghana won, last year, the bid to host the 13th All Africa Games. It presents our nation with the opportunity to upgrade sporting infrastructure in the country, and position our nation as a preferred destination for the development of sporting disciplines on the continent.

“We have begun renovating and upgrading our sporting infrastructure such as the Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadia, and the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Kaneshie, and a complete refurbishment of sports facilities across the country”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that funds have been released for the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, started by the Kufuor-led NPP Government.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio