Ghana Gaining In Aker Energy Deal – Gov’t

THE MINISTER of Energy, John Peter Amewu, has indicated that Policy Think Tank IMANI goofed when it sought to question portions of the contractual agreement between the government of Ghana and Aker Energy.

IMANI at a press conference on Thursday, April 25, 2019, challenged what it says were various acts of omissions on the part of the Government of Ghana in the deal.

However, Mr. Amewu at a news briefing on Friday in Accra, described IMANI’s claims as total falsehood.

Providing some background information on the agreement, Mr. Amewu said the PA covering the DWT/CTP contract area operated by Aker Energy was executed on February 8, 2006 between the Government of Ghana -GNPC, AMERADA HESS Corporation, Lukoil and FUELTRADE subsequently farmed in 2015.

He disclosed that Fueltrade’s participating interest was set at 2 percent for which it paid about 9 million USD with a performance guarantee of $ 2 million.

“The contract area has 7 discoveries namely pecan north, almond, cob, beech, pecan, paradise and hickory north.

The first five are oil discoveries while paradise and hickory north are gas discoveries.

Aker Energy acquired the interest of AMERADA HESS Ghana Limited in February 2018 and proceeded to continue the unfinished works under the programme of appraisal to HESS” he added.

