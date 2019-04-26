NPP’s Flags Fly At Half Mast for C.K. Tedam

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all its flags nationwide should fly at half mast as it mourns C.K. Tedam, the late Chairman of its Council of Elders.

Mr. Tedam passed on Friday morning in Accra at the age of 94.

He had been unwell for sometime now

and was receiving treatment at Nyaho Medical centre in Accra.

Mr. Tedam was later transfered to Korle bu Teaching Hospital where he passed.

C. K. Tedam first won election to parliament as an independent candidate in 1954.

Mr. Tedam was a founding member of the Northern People’s Party.

He stood and won another election to parliament in 1956 on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party, NPP.

NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, described Mr. Tedam as a stalwart and founding father of the party.

“C.K. Tedam, who died at 94, was not only a founding father of the NPP tradition, but also, an embodiment of party’s heritage and a symbol of peace, who was revered by all,” the statement said.

It noted that “the NPP readily recalls the instrumental role he consistently played in resolving internal disputes that plagued the party at various times especially in 2015.”

It added that “he had, since 2008, been the Chairman of the NPP’s Council of Elders and until his passing, he steered the affairs of the Council with impeccable distinction, and was punctual and active in every meeting of the national party including meetings of NEC, National Council as well as National Delegates Conferences.”

BY Melvin Tarlue