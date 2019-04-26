Christians Admonished To Share God’s Love

Congregants during a time of praise

CHRISTIANS HAVE been urged to share the love of God to the ‘dying world’ through the demonstration of selflessness in their relationship with one another.

Speaking at the annual Easter gathering of the Assemblies of God, (AG) Achimota District, Rev. Bernard Asare, District Pastor, said bearing the fruits of the Spirit which is considered as the love of God, is the hallmark of a true believer.

He says it was after the love of God has been demonstrated that the other fruits the Bible in Galatians 5:22-23 talks about, could be manifested.

According to him, “So out of love a lot of things spring out and Jesus Christ demonstrated this love by dying in our place so we need to understand that we have a duty and we owe it to the dying world our love by expressing that message of hope.”

Rev Asare further noted that Christians needed to do all that it takes including sacrificing their time, resources and lives for the sake of persons who were yet to know about Jesus Christ.

Touching on the need for such gathering, Rev Asare indicated “it is always the norm that we converge and have the celebration where we fellowship with one another and remind one another of our responsibilities as Christians towards the dying world,” he said.

He was hopeful that after the four-day event, members would go home blessed with a new dimension of their responsibilities when it comes to the propagating of the Gospel, noting that “so that we will take this to our local churches and make sure that we win souls for Christ.”

Guest Speaker for the gathering and Senior Minister of Assemblies of God, Rev. Robert Andoh, preaching under the message for the occasion” ‘I have no man,’ stressed the need for Christians to desist from the notion that they do not need people in their lives.

Citing the story of the man by the pool of Bethsider in John 5, Rev. Andoh said the stirring of the water by the angels was not enough for the sick to get their healing till they were helped into the pool by people.

He says “I want to encourage all of us that we need somebody in our lives that besides God and the gift of salvation and the gift of the Holy Spirit the third greatest gift God gave to us as believers is the gift of good people and my prayer is that may God bring someone your way that will unlock the destiny that go has for you.”

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri