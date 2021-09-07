Ghana Gas Supports Boxing

Samuel Takyi (L) with Ghana Gas boss

Ghana National Gas Company Limited Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben KD Asante, has reiterated his outfit’s quest to support sports in the country.

To him, lack of funds has been the bane of sports development in Ghana, hence the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company decision to support sports.

He believes his company’s sponsorship for the pugilistic sport (Fist of Fury) earlier that produced Samuel Takyi, Ghana and Africa’s only boxing medalist attests to the need for support from the corporate world.

Yesterday, the Ghana Gas boss hosted the Olympian together with other members of the team (Black Bombers) at his Roman Ridge office, and sharing his joy with the boxer he said, “Sammy, you have done well, you made us all proud, we will continue to support you.”

He added, “We will partner boxing and ensure we produce more world champions. We will do this in monthly donations because we have realised lack of finances hamper sports development. Government can’t do it alone.”

The boxer expressed profound gratitude to the Ghana Gas CEO for the gesture and promised to work harder.

Ghana Gas owns and operates infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana.

The support for boxing is one of Ghana Gas many interventions for sports development in the country, having rallied financial support for the construction of astro turfs across the country.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum