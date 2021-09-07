Made In Ghana-UK Festival To Be Launched In London

Papa Owusu-Ankomah (3rd left) in a pose with Made In Ghana organisers

The organisers of the Made In Ghana-UK Festival 2022 have announced that the official launch of this year’s edition of the event will take place on Friday, October 15 at the Kensington Town Hall in London.

The organisers said Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland would officially launch the ceremony.

Themed ‘The Big Announcement’, the launch ceremony would be used to unveil a detailed programme line up for the two-day festival scheduled for March 2022.

The event, organised by Showbiz Africa in partnership with Made in Ghana UK Ltd, Made In Ghana Consulting Ltd, OK Music, EIB Network, and Access Media, would announce some big-name exhibitors, the ceremony would also be used to unveil the ten (10) headline artistes billed to perform at the festival which is also expected to be the official celebration of Ghana@65 in the UK.

The festival is expected to bring together over 5,000 discerning visitors and buyers to patronise Ghanaian products, services, and tourism, while enjoying the rich entertainment and culture.

According to the organisers, the launch would be attended by a number of personalities from the business community, stakeholders in the culture, tourism, entertainment and sports sectors.

They added that the launch would also be graced by the media as well as representatives from the UK Department of International Trade, the Office of the Mayor of the City of London, UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) among others.

The organisers announced that the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Thomas Mbomba and Deputy Tourism, Arts & Culture Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey would grace the launch as guests of honour.

Also expected to attend the launch would be representatives from the Ga Traditional Council, Asebu Traditional Area, AGI, GEPA, NCC, MUSIGA, Seventh Street Multimedia among others.

By George Clifford Owusu