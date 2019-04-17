Ghana Gas To Renovate Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah (middle)

Following discussions between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Gas company Limited, the latter has agreed to refurbish the Theodosia Okoh National hockey pitch in Accra.

Aside that, Ghana Gas is also prepared to construct four (4) additional pitches at the major public universities in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company Dr. Ben K. D. Asante disclosed these when he called on the Minister,

Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah yesterday.

Dr. Asante explained that these interventions form part of Ghana Gas’ corporate social responsibilities and were arrived at after discussions with the sector Minister in his pursuit to overhaul the country’s sports infrastructure.

He also commended the Minister for his massive contribution to the growth and promotion of sports since his appointment by the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah expressed his gratitude to the management of Ghana Gas for coming on board to complement his vision of changing and improving the phase of sports facilities in the country.

The Minister observed that the renovation and construction of sports infrastructures will go a long way to expand the frontiers of sports and other recreational activities in the country.

With the country currently preparing to host the 2023 African Games, the Minister stated that the provision of additional sporting facilities will make a strong case for our preparedness to host the rest of the continent come 2023 and further rank Ghana as one of the suitable countries to host any sporting event of any magnitude.

By Kofi Aduonun