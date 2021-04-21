Ghana, Germany sign ‘Invest for Jobs’ project

Ghana and Germany have signed the ‘Invest for Jobs’ Project.

The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten and the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, co-hosted the signing ceremony at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The project, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), falls in line with the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s job creation agenda.

It aims to promote the automotive sector and support the development of industrial parks in Ghana.

‘Invest for Jobs’ is the brand for the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation; it is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH among other partners.

The ambassador at the end of the program presented to the ministry a VW vehicle which was assembled here in Ghana.

By DGN Online