Trader Remanded For Impregnating Daughter

A 37-year old trader, Moses Agbavitor, has appeared before the Ofaakor Circuit Court for impregnating his 17-year old physically challenged daughter, at Odunkwa, near Papaase number Two.

The victim is now six months one week pregnant.

Agbavitor charged with incest, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Samuel Kwasi Agyei deferred accused person’s sentence to May 4 and ordered the Police to conduct further medical examination on the victim before sentence is passed.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said the victim was unemployed and Agbavitor was the father of the victim.

Prosecution said the victim and the accused lived together in a three bedroom uncompleted house at Odunkwa, near Papaase Number 2, with other siblings.

Chief Inspector Annobil said about four months ago, the siblings of the victim left home to attend to their various errands leaving the victim and her father in the house.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that the victim took her bath in the afternoon after everyone had left the house and she entered the room she shared with one her sisters to dress up.

According to the prosecutor, when accused noticed that the victim had entered the room, he also entered the victim’s room and he had sex with her.

Prosecution said after the act, Agbavitor warned the victim not to disclose her ordeal to anyone else he would beat her up mercilessly and disown her.

The prosecution said the victim indicated that the sexual act of the accused and her had taken place on two different occasions.

The prosecutor said during the month of March this year, the victim showed signs of pregnancy and accused who knew the boyfriend of the victim, now a witness in the case, informed the boyfriend of the victim’s pregnancy.

Chief Inspector Annobil said the victim’s boyfriend ignorantly admitted responsibility and promised to take care of the victim.

“The victim later disclosed to the boyfriend that the accused has had sexual intercourse with her on two occasions.

The witness informed his relatives and a complaint was made to the Police for assistance,” prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Annobil said Agbavitor was arrested and during interrogations, he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

Prosecution said Police medical report form was issued and when it was returned, the form indicated that victim was six months, one week pregnant.

GNA