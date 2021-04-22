Akufo-Addo drops Pius Hadzide, George Andah, others

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dropped a number of persons who served as deputy ministers during his first term of office.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the President’s Deputy Ministers nominees list was officially released by Jubilee House.

In all, the President nominated 39 persons as deputy ministers for 24 ministries.

Interestingly, former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide was left out.

Mr Hadzide was replaced with the former Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, Fatima Abubakar.

Also, former Deputy Health Minister who was later reassigned as Deputy Communications Minister, Alexander Kwadwo Kom Abban, was dropped by the President.

Former MP for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah, was also dropped.

Both Mr. Andah and Mr Abban have been replaced with Ama Pomaa Boateng.

Also, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwaku Kwarteng, was dropped by the President. He has been replaced with John Ampontuah Kumah.

Former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, has also been replaced.

Mostly MPs who lost their parliamentary seats like Andah, Okoe Boye, Abban, Ato Cudjoe, Essien, Titus Glover were not given the chance.

By Melvin Tarlue