Ghana, Germany To Step-Up Cooperation

President Akufo-Addo (3rd from right), with Swenja Schulze (4th from left)), Federal Minister of Germany, Ken Ofori Atta (right), Minister of Finance and members of the delegation after the meeting.

The governments of Ghana and Germany have decided to move dealings in the areas of economic, labour and social relations a notch higher.

It follows a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and the German Federal Minister for Economic Corporation and Development (BMZ), Svenja Schulze, the Federal Minister for Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil at the Jubilee House Monday evening.

The two are on a working visit to Ghana to seek ways by which the Central European country can deepen economic, labour, and social relations with the West African state.

Svenja Schulze talked of Ghana-German relations which dates back several decades.

She however said the current global economic challenges was what has led to the need to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

She, however, expressed concern about the security situation in the West Africa subregion which she said poses a direct economic and stability threat to Ghana.

The Minister, therefore, stressed the German government’s commitment to support Ghana in every way possible to ensure that the spillover effect of the security situation particularly in the Sahel region is minimized if not completely eliminated.

On his part, the German Minister for Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil, said Ghana and Germany had a lot in common, particularly, in the field of soccer (football).

He took the opportunity to express his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ghana for the tragic death of Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu, who met his untimely death in the earthquake that struck South Turkey and North Syria some two weeks ago and claimed over 42,000 lives.

He also commended the government for standing on the “right side of history” by condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that the position of Ghana as stated during the United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting was an important statement that positioned Ghana on the side of the rule of law.

Mr. Heil assured President Akufo-Addo that the German government is not looking to reduce trade activities in Africa and for that matter, Ghana but rather seeking to improve it and to make trading between Ghana and Germany stronger and fairer.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said Germany has over the last decade or two emerged as Ghana’s closest European ally which has been evidenced by the highest level of contact the two countries have enjoyed in recent times.

He described the visit by the two German officials as important since it is intended to strenghten economic cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed grave concern over the migration problem confronting African countries which according to him is a clear and present danger that requires that the nations of the continent get their acts together as quickly as possible to compel the youth of the continent to desist from embarking on dangerous trips to Europe and elsewhere in search of greener pastures.

On the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said it has always been the foreign policy objective of Ghana not to support great powers dominating the affairs of the world and for that matter, smaller countries.

“We believe that this planet exists for all people, big powers, as well as small powers, and that hegemonic tendencies and rules of the world should be curbed as much as possible and that is the main reason for the position that we [Ghana] have taken [against the Russian invasion of Ukraine]” President Akufo-Addo said.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Minister for Gender, Women, and Social Protections were all present at the meeting.

Whilst in Ghana, the two Federal Ministers from Germany will be engaging with their Ghanaian counterparts to develop a strategy to improve relations between Ghana and Germany.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent