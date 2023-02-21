I Cried Seeing Kudus Pay Tribute To Atsu – KOD

Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD

Broadcaster and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has reacted to Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus’ tribute to Christian Atsu after scoring late in Ajax’s 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

Kudus, who was part of Ghana’s senior squad in 2019 at the same time as Atsu, scored from a free kick in the 84th minute of the match.

The SWAG Personality award winner then ran to the sideline and lifted his Ajax shirt to reveal another white shirt underneath with “RIP Atsu” written on it.

This tribute by Mohammed Kudus has generated a lot of reactions from football enthusiasts across the world.

KOD, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the clothing line “Nineteen 57”, reacted to Kudus’ tribute and indicated how he suddenly had chills all over his body when watching Kudus at that moment.

“I cried for the first time seeing this,” KOD made this comment on an Instagram photo posted by blogger Ameyaw Debrah of Kudus being consoled by his teammates after dedicating his goal in honour of Christian Atsu.

KOD, in an early post on Instagram, paid tribute and consoled Atsu’s family after the tragic death.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others during an earthquake in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

The remains were accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey on a Turkish Airlines flight which arrived in Accra on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The body is currently at the 37 Military Hospital for preservation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke