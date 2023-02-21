AG Adjudged Best Minister Again

Mr. Dame (left) receiving the award from Mr. Sarpong

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has for the second year been adjudged the best performing Minister for outstanding performances over the past year.

The award presented by FAKS Investigative Service, a research organisation, takes into account a survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers, opinions from the public, assessments from the ministries and agencies, as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

The annual award, presented by FAKS Investigative Services, after a survey, takes into consideration the work of ministers over a one-year period by assessing their contributions to national development.

The annual survey also assesses the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State-Owned Enterprises in the country.

The survey gives Ghanaians the opportunity to rate the performance of the various government appointees within the year.

Yaw Sarpong, leader of FAKS Investigative Services, presenting a plaque to Mr. Dame said the selection of the Attorney General was as a result of his donation of 91 vehicles to some agencies under his Ministry, the setting up of the Legal Aid Commission Fund, and the Law Reform Commission.

He said the AG was also selected because of Ghana’s victory at the Norway Court of Appeal in a case filed against the country by Messrs Jongsbru AS.

Mr. Sarpong added that the award is to encourage Mr. Dame to continue to do what he did last year and more in his service to the country.

Receiving the plaque, the Attorney General attributed his success to the hardworking staff of his office who he said worked tirelessly to keep the Ministry running.

“Quite surprised because last year, I received a similar award and little did I know that there would be a repeat as it were in this field, there are a lot of high performances on the part of Ministers. So, for us to consistently be adjudged as one of the best among our peers is quite humbling,” the AG said.

Mr. Dame indicated that the award will serve as a reminder for the Ministry to do more, adding that “this will spur me on to do more as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. The AG cannot be afraid of the people and if we receive this award it’s a boost for me.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak