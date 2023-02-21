iOna Reine Switches To Gospel Music

iOna Reine

Musician iOna Reine has switched from being a secular musician to a gospel musician. This is after reports that she had given her life to Jesus Christ and repented from her old ways.

To further confirm the switch, she has released her first gospel single titled ‘Intentional Love’.

It is currently available across all streaming platforms.

The singer has been vocal with the message of the gospel, and in recent times has encouraged fans to have a personal relationship with God.

According to her, she had an encounter with God, hence the decision to switch.

“God has been so good to me and my recent encounter has drawn me even closer. My new single, ‘Intentional Love’ will speak to every believer and strengthen their faith in the Lord. His love for us has been genuine and intentional,” the singer shared.