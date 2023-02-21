Baba Kamara Appointed Deputy Head Of ECOWAS Election Mission

Alhaji Baba Kamara

The former National Security Advisor, Alhaji Baba Kamara has accepted to be the Deputy Head of a 250-member ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 22nd to 28th February 2023.

His acceptance follows an invitation from the President of the ECOWAS Commission extended to him to perform such duty.

The mission which is to be led by the former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, is expected to observe the Presidential Election scheduled to be held in Nigeria on February 25, 2023.

Alhaji Kamara, a former High Commissioner to Nigeria, appointment is pursuant to the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance which seeks to harness specialised skill in the field of diplomacy and good governance for the benefit of nation states in the sub region.

By Vincent Kubi