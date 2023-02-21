Ablakwa Storms Court With NDC Gurus

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

After bragging about his readiness to go to jail over a contempt charge filed against him by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng, the lawmaker for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stormed the Accra High Court with top officials of his political party.

Some National Executives of the party were seen escorting the Member of Parliament into the courtroom.

This comes after the plaintiff, Rev. Kusi Boateng told the court that Ablakwa refused to accept two suits he had filed, and the subsequent kicking the court documents on the floor after service.

He described the action of the MP as disrespectful to the court and the nation as a whole which could go a long way to cause people to loss confidence in the judicial system of the country.

He therefore wants the court to convict Ablakwa to serve as deterrent to others.

Prior to the mention of the case, some top-ranking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrived to support their colleague who is being represented in court by Thaddeus Sory.

Among personalities spotted in court were NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Deputy National Communications Officer, Ako Gunn and other leading members of the NDC such as Edward Omane Boamah, and Totobi Kwakye, a former Information Minister under Rawlings.

The 2020 NDC running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Edem Agbana were at the Accra High Court to support Ablakwa.

Meanwhile, constituents of the North Tongu MP gathered outside of the court room, chanting songs in support of their MP.

But prior to the hearing of the case today February 21, the lawmaker made a social media post stating that he will be proud to serve time if the plaintiff succeeds in getting the courts to jail him.

“Even if Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi succeeds in having me imprisoned tomorrow as he so desperately desires, I shall always be proud of the fact that those who declared support for Truth, Justice & Parliamentary Oversight far outnumber the forces of oppression,” his post read.

It was accompanied by a newspaper cutting with a story in which his constituents were expressing support for him ahead of the hearing.

By Vincent Kubi