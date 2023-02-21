Fake Bailiff Served Me- Ablakwa Tells Court

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he was recently served with court papers by a fake bailiff.

This follows a restraining order and a defamation suit filed by Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral against the lawmaker at an Accra High Court.

However, Mr. Ablakwa responding to the suit, alleged in an 85-page document opposing the contempt suit brought against him for rejecting service of the two suits and disrespecting the court by kicking the documents.

According to Ablakwa’s filings agaisnt the case, his lawyers, Sory @ Law, attached an exhibit that contained an Application for Search Report seeking information on the bailiff who served Ablakwa the papers earlier this month.

The court registry confirmed that Adu Gyamfi had indeed instituted the two applications served on Ablakwa on February 1 and 3.

It gave the name of the bailiff who served the application on Ablakwa as Ellis Armah but answered “NO” to a question about whether Ellis was a bailiff of the Judicial Service.

There was no further explanation as to why a bailiff outside of the Judicial Service had been given papers to serve on the respondent.

This has made the lawmaker to believe that a fake bailiff served him the suit.

By Vincent Kubi