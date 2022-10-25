Ghana Gets 50 Ghaf Seeds From UAE

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the friendship and bilateral relations between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has donated 50 seedlings of the ghaf tree to the Ghanaian government.

The ghaf tree is a drought-tolerant tree with the ability to remain green in harsh desert environments, essential for the survival of animal and plant species.

The tree, which has the potential of growing up to 120 years, is the national tree of the UAE and a cultural symbol of stability and peace.

At a brief tree planting ceremony held at the Agricultural Department of the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra, the UAE Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Amer Alalawi, presented the seedlings to the government of Ghana, represented by the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Mohammed Hardi Tuferu and other officials from the Ministry.

In his remarks, the UAE Ambassador to Ghana said the gesture was aimed at enhancing the “long, strong and prosperous relationship” between the two countries which was built on the principles of brotherhood, friendship, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

“This tree embodies the vision of our father and founder H.H Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan AL Nahyan, who believed that the Ghaf tree represents an important source of life and optimism and development opportunities.

“Planting these trees represents an investment between the UAE and Ghana for their future generations that will grow and prosper over time. This gift of life is a commitment to supporting the welfare of Ghana and the entire African continent; and the planting and preservation of the Ghaf is a step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, as the UAE works with the global community to confront climate change, and continuing to lead efforts toward protecting the natural assets”, he shared.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, said the gesture by the UAE in these times of global economic hardship, was a symbol of love shown Ghana and that government would do all in its power to support authorities of the Legon Agricultural Department to nurture the seedlings and ensure they grow well.

He also appealed to the UAE government in Ghana for more of the seedlings which he said would be grown in the northern parts of Ghana where he said “desertification is catching up faster”.

This, he explained, would support the government’s Green Ghana project.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio