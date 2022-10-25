‘Help Secure Funds For Dev’t Projects’

Vice President Bawumia this evening had the priviledge to inaugurate the Boards of the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities.

That was however not without an expectation, for these new boards to support the management of their respective development authority.

He has also charged them to leverage on the government’s resources and identify innovative approaches and interventions, which will secure resources from international development partners, private sector investors and other stakeholders to accelerate the completion of all projects across the country.

Through this partnerships, he stressed the belief that “the development authorities can tap into their technical expertise in accelerating the delivery of priority initiatives across the country.”

He also stressed the need for the Boards to foster relationship between the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembles (MMDAs) and the Development Authorities, in the delivery of sustainable development initiatives.

That, he said was because “there seem to be some weak coordination of on-going and emerging development interventions and initiatives.”

“I urge the development authorities to continuously engage the MDAs, MMDAs and all relevant stakeholders to synchronise their plans towards achieving the agenda of improving livelihoods of the people”, he emphasised.

He therefore encouraged the Development Authorities to as it were “consider the pursuit of activities such as embarking on joint project monitoring and evaluation of projects; as well as adopting MoUs for the management of completed projects to ensure the sustainability of these projects.”

That, according to him, “will help in avoiding duplication of projects and further assist in the efficient allocation of limited resources available.”

Dr. Bawumia however stressed the government’s commitment to deliver these projects to fully achieve its objectives, hence the careful selection of another set of distinguished men and women as board members to help realise the objectives.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent