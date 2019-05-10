‘Ghana Has Pedigree For Hosting Global Tourneys’

Dr. McKorley (L), Curtis Perry Okudzeto, Kwesi Botchwey, former Finance Minister, and an Interplast official watching the final

Deputy Minister for Youth & Sports, Curtis Perry Okudzeto, has lauded the McDan Group, led by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Daniel McKorley, for successfully hosting the McDan ITF World Tour, Ghana 2019.

Addressing patrons at the finals held in Accra on Sunday at the Accra Stadium, the deputy minister indicated that the Ministry of Youth & Sports is charting a new policy path that requires government to provide an unprecedented support to all “lesser known” sports in Ghana, a more reason why the ministry decided to welcome and support the McDan ITF World Tour.

He used the opportunity to admonish the Ghanaian press to be good ambassadors of sporting disciplines in Ghana, insisting that when the media writes and speaks about the achievements and positives in Ghana’s sports industry, it would attract the needed sponsorship to develop the eco-system.

“Always sharing negative stories and not talking about great achievements like this; the hosting of the ITF World Tour in Ghana will rather hurt our sporting industry. Let’s all join forces to be ambassadors of the good things happening in the sporting industry,” the deputy minister stated.

Great Britain’s Benjamin Storrie emerged winner in the week-long McDan ITF World Tour after defeating Zimbabwean, John Lock by 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

From The Sports Desk ﻿