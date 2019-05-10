‘Mature, Stay Away From Violence’

Isaac Asiamah laying wreath at the ceremony yesterday



Youth & Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has urged football fans to demonstrate maturity and stay away from violence and hooliganism at match centres.

During yesterday’s commemoration of the Accra Sports Stadium May 9 disaster, Mr. Asiamah said, “Let us assume that when the disaster occurred in 2001, fans were not matured and did not understand the need to be civil but after 18 years, it should be obvious for all to realise the effects of such a disaster and never allow it to happen again.”

The sports chief, however, expressed worry that there are still reported cases of violence at match centres in recent times, which do not speak well of Ghana’s football.

“People are still misbehaving at match venues after all these years. The fans must be responsible and stay away from such actions,” he advised.

He gave assurance of government’s collaboration with stakeholders to discipline supporters guilty of initiating and engaging in violence at match venues.

The minister said spectators are very important in football and their actions and inactions go a long way to affect the game in positive and negative ways.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, added that “it is as if we have forgotten the unfortunate incident that occurred in 2001 following recent cases of assault, vandalism and indiscipline on the part of fans and club officials.”

“I again condemn these unfortunate incidents and to further send a strong message to all hooligans that the Authority will deny those found guilty of such acts access to our facilities,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, and Asante Kotoko, George Amoako, all pledged their commitment to ensure that supporters are disciplined at match centres.

Some dignitaries took turns to lay wreaths at the stadium disaster monument at the entrance of the stadium, while supporter unions sang to commemorate the day.

