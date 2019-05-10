Fitcom Kits 62 Clubs

Alhaji Karim Gruzah (2nd R) putting pen-to-paper at the ceremony while Nana Amponsah, Demirkaya Tunahan (L) and Ertemcoz Serdar look on



GFA presidential aspirant, Nana Yaw Amponsah, yesterday led officials of Fitcom, a Turkish giant kit manufacturer, to sign a four-year kit sponsorship deal with 62 local clubs in a ceremony at East Legon, Accra.

And per the contract, the clubs, including some Premier League sides, Division One League clubs and all 16 women’s league clubs, have received a set of home kit, a set of away kit, two sets of training kit, a set of tracksuit, polo shirts and bags at no financial cost to the clubs.

Chairman for the occasion, Frank Nelson, a former Hearts of Oak management member, pointed out that his checks on Fitcom indicate that the Turkish-based kit manufacturing company is a company any focused football-driven country would like to be associated with.

Nana Amponsah, who is also the CEO of Phar Rangers, mentioned that “l realised branding was an area that needed attention if we want to package our football and make good money like countries like Brazil and others are doing.”

“I started with Phar Rangers and proposed to Fitcom why they should come to the Africa market and Ghana in particular. Branding football well makes it attractive and gives you the right kind money in return, that is why clubs outside sell one player for so much. Football is big business; and it starts with the right branding and it the reason Fitcom is here,” he added.

General Manager of Fitcom, Demirkaya Tunahan, said Nana Amponsah’s quest to take Ghana football to another level stirred his outfit to come on board saying, ” What we are witnessing today goes beyond just sponsorship, through the instrumentality of Nana Amponsah, plans are in place to establish kit shops across the country in the short term and later build kit manufacturing factories in Ghana.”

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Cudjoe Fianoo, who described the signing as monumental, commend Nana Amponsah highly for the initiative and expressed the wish that the marriage lasts longer taking into account the benefits the clubs and Ghana in general stand to gain.

A beneficiary club administrator, Alhaji Karim Gruzah (King Faisal), lauded Nana Amponsah and his team for the initiative.

Also present for the ceremony was Ertemcoz Serdar, Fitcom Agent to Africa.

From The Sports Desk