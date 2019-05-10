Lucy Quist Quits Normalisation Committee

Ms Lucy Quist, the Vice-Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee put together to fix Ghana football after the Number 12 exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has resigned from the committee.

Fifa put together the committee when the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned and the GFA was dissolved.

Announcing her resignation on Facebook, the former Airtel Ghana CEO said: “I would like to express my profound gratitude to my colleagues on the Normalisation Committee, FIFA, the State and people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of the Vice President of the NC for the last 8 months since inauguration in September 2018. For personal reasons, it is now time for me to leave the committee.

“The continued transformation of football in Ghana will require the support of everyone passionate about the game. I pray that all stakeholders will put their differences aside and focus on achieving the greater vision of football that not only produces great players for Ghana but by extension makes a positive impact on our economic fortunes.

“I am particularly proud of our work in bringing experienced people together in ad hoc committees to redefine our strategies for the national and domestic teams, referees and coaches, technical development, and marketing and sponsorship. Collectively the exercise produced blueprints for change and I commend the various committees for the great work they did.

“The women’s special competition filled me with immense pride as I watched Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies play out for the final winner even through torrential rain. They are truly examples of the kind of Ghanaians we need to selflessly move our country forward. Our women’s national team is also currently making us proud in Cote d’Ivoire and I wish them the very best in the current and future competitions.

“The men’s special competition is still going on and even though they have proven to be a tougher bunch, I believe there is still an opportunity for the tournament to become a basis for future change. We must all want positive change and act on it in harmony.

“More importantly, we the NC have done a lot of work on football statutes; joining hands with many bright minds for progress. I have no doubt that the final agreed outcome will create the sort of governance needed to bring progress and ensure the poor governance issues of the past remain in the past.

“I have to say a special thank you to the English FA for reaching out and sharing their change journey with us. I know they will continue to work with the NC for the future.

“To all my family and friends, the unseen hands and voices that not only continually supported me but also prayed for me, I say thank you!

“I wish the male and female national teams every success in their international tournaments as they set the example for the rest of our teams.

“Finally, I thank God for what has been an opportunity not only to contribute to football but to learn even more about Ghana. It is these new insights and lessons that I will treasure most into the future.”

Blessings,

Lucy Quist