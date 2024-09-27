Ghana Hosts Inaugural Africa Skills Week 2024

Ghana has been selected to host the first-ever Africa Skills Week, a significant continental event dedicated to promoting skills development and job creation across Africa.

The week-long event, scheduled for October 14-18, 2024, will take place at the Palm Convention Centre in Accra, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and youth from various African countries and beyond.

Organized by the African Union Commission in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, the event is centered on the theme, “Skills and Jobs for the 21st Century: Quality Skills Development for Sustainable Employability in Africa.” The focus is on equipping Africa’s youth with relevant skills to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy, while promoting entrepreneurship, industrialization, and economic resilience.

At a press launch held in Accra, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), emphasized the significance of Ghana hosting this prestigious event.

He highlighted the country’s commitment to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a key driver for national development, reflecting the confidence the African Union and its partners have in Ghana’s TVET system.

Dr. Asamoah stressed that the event will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore ways in which TVET can address the pressing issue of youth unemployment, while fostering collaboration and sharing best practices from across the continent.

Under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, TVET has been prioritized within Ghana’s national policy, with significant investments made in infrastructure, curriculum reforms, and capacity building for instructors.

According to Dr. Asamoah, the president has placed TVET at the center of the nation’s development agenda, recognizing its potential to spur industrial growth, promote innovation, and enhance global competitiveness.

The event will showcase a range of activities, including policy dialogues, thematic workshops, skills exhibitions, a youth summit, and country-level actions to commemorate the week.

High-level participants are expected to include ministers of education from African Union member states, ministerial representatives, international organizations such as UNESCO and the International Labour Organization, and delegates from the Asia-Pacific region.

Africa Skills Week 2024 aims to contribute to the African Union’s broader agenda of building resilient education systems that offer inclusive, lifelong, quality learning opportunities.

By focusing on skills development, the event seeks to unlock the potential of Africa’s youth, driving sustainable economic growth and fostering social inclusion across the continent.

With more than 500 participants anticipated, the event promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping the future of skills development in Africa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe