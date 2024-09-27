Samira Takes Campaign To Eastern Region

Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has embarked on a vibrant campaign tour in the Eastern Region, receiving a rousing welcome from the market women and people of Upper West Akim, Adeiso and Lower West Akim (Asamankese) Constituencies respectively.

This tour marks a significant moment in the region, as Samira Bawumia enthusiastically shares her husband’s policies and emphasizes the importance of the number one position on the ballot paper.

As she interacts with the locals, Samira’s infectious energy and passion for empowerment inspire countless individuals.

Her message resonates deeply, particularly among women and youth, who see her as a beacon of hope and change as she urged Ghanaians to vote for her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on 7th December 2024.

The Eastern Region tour is part of a broader campaign strategy to connect with voters and promote the ruling party’s agenda.

Samira’s presence in the region is expected to galvanize support and mobilize grassroots enthusiasm.

She will continue the tour on Friday by visiting the Kade and Akyem-Oda Constituencies, respectively.

-BY Daniel Bampoe